By Jethro Ibileke

No fewer than 201 health workers have tested positive to Coronavirus disease since the outbreak of the pandemic in Edo State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Benin, the State capital.

Okundia who reaffirmed government’s commitment towards the protection and welfare of the state’s health workforce, especially frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line to support the government’s efforts at containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, urged them to ensure safety precautions are taken when treating any patient.





He, however, commended the resilience, sacrifice and commitment of health workers in the State, noting that they have shown uncommon resolve in curtailing the spread of the virus and protecting other citizens during the outbreak.

The Commissioner who reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will not relent in ensuring the welfare of the state’s health workforce, said the government will continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic across communities in the state and protect Edo people.

He, however, harped on the need to protect the elderly and persons with underlying ailments who are vulnerable and most affected by the disease in the state.

While noting that persons who are aged 60 and above make up only five per cent of the state’s population, he added that over 50 per cent of the deaths recorded so far fall within the age category of the population.

According to him, the state has discharged 87 more Covid-19 patients who have now tested negative to the virus following their treatment at the state isolation facilities.

“Edo has now recorded a total of 805 discharged persons, 6,470 suspected cases, 1,383 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.

“We urge residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all guidelines.

“Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular hand-washing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing,” he urged.