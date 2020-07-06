By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has released 544 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, with Lagos and Ebonyi topping the chat.

This brings the nation’s coronavirus infections to 28,711, with 11,665 discharged so far and 645 deaths.

In the new figures released by NCDC on Sunday, Lagos recorded 199 new infections, with Ebonyi ramping up 65 new cases.





Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo and FCT recorded 47, 46, 31, 30 and 28 fresh cases respectively, while Katsina, Plateau, Bayelsa, Kaduna and Adamawa rake in 25, 15, 11, 10 and 10 new cases respectively.

Others are: Akwa Ibom, 8; Gombe, 7; Kano, 4; Taraba, 3; Rivers, 2; Abia, 2 and Ekiti, 1.

The cases were recorded in 19 States, while 11 deaths were recorded on Sunday.

How they Stand

Lagos-199

Ebonyi-65

Oyo-47

Ondo-46

Ogun-31

Edo-30

FCT-28

Katsina-25

Plateau-15

Bayelsa-11

Kaduna-10

Adamawa-10

Akwa Ibom-8

Gombe-7

Kano-4

Taraba-3

Rivers-2

Abia-2

Ekiti-1