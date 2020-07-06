By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Coronavirus caseload has surpassed 29,000, with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja recording a spike in new infections.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday, Nigeria now has 29,286 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, after it ramps up 575 new caseloads.

Lagos tops the chat with 123 new cases but it represents a drop from the 199 cases it recorded on Sunday.





Abuja, which recorded only 28 cases on Sunday, ramps up 100 new infections on Monday, while Delta rakes in 58 new cases and Edo, 52 new infections.

In the NCDC’s figures, Ogun, Katsina, Bayelsa and Rivers have 42, 24, 23 and 22 new infections respectively, while Borno, Plateau, Ondo and Oyo record 19, 18, 18 and 17 cases respectively.

Others are: Kwara, 15; Osun, 13; Enugu, 9; Nasarawa, 7; Abia, 6; Cross River, 5; Kaduna, 3 and Ekiti, 1.

Also, the nation has discharged 11,828 patients who survived the virus and recorded 654 deaths.

