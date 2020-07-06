By Taiwo Okanlawon

The immediate past National Vice Chairman (North-West), of the All Progressives Congress, Inuwa Abdulkadir, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

According to Punch, the former Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, confirmed his death.





Abdulkadir was part of the defunct Adams Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC).

The late Abdulkadir held the traditional title of Magatakarda Babba, (Chief Scribe) of the Sokoto Sultanate, he once served as Company Secretary of the state-owned Sokoto Newspaper Company, publishers of The Path Newspaper.

He served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Sokoto State, before he was appointed as Minister of Youths and Sports under the Goodluck Jonathan administration.