By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed Honourable Temitayo Oulwatuyi Tukana as the new Secretary to the State Government.

Akeredolu confirmed the appointment via his official Twitter page, following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde.

He wrote; ”Today, I announce the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi Tukana as the secretary to the state government (SSG) to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde”.





