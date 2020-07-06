Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju berated the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, after they shared a video showing their visit to actress Regina Daniels who recently welcomed a baby.

During the visit, the AGN led by President Emeka Rollas presented gifts to the actress and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

Emeka Rollas also said the newborn is “Nollywood baby of the year”

“This is our baby, Nollywood baby of the year, we are here to rejoice with your family”, Emeka Rollas said.





The visit and gift presentation took place at the actress’s residence in Abuja.

However, Lala Akindoju didn’t find the visit necessary at this point.

Lala said AGN neglected pressing issues while taking up the visit to Regina Daniel as a priority.

“This is actually shameful. In these times where the actor’s guild should show leadership on pressing issues like navigating the industry with COVID-19, like creating structures to stop sexual harassment in the industry”, she wrote on Twitter.

“This is their priority. Even if you visit your member, must you film and post?

“The videos we need to see about the future and safety of practitioners. Yet, they abuse us and insist that we join. Sigh!

“It is shameful because they should use the same energy to do the things that actually move the industry forward”.