Korede Bello

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello has explained why people listen to sad songs.

The singer took to his twitter handle to asked his fans about why people listen to sad songs.


Korede Bello while answering the question he asked his fans, said that at times, people listen to sad songs as a coping mechanism, he added that it allows people to empathise with the singer.

The singer also reassured his fans that his new project, titled “Table For Two” will be out this July 24 will a news song will be released one 10th of July off the EP.