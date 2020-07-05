By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello has explained why people listen to sad songs.

The singer took to his twitter handle to asked his fans about why people listen to sad songs.

why do we like to listen to sad songs even though we're feeling saD ? — TABLE FOR TWO (@koredebello) July 1, 2020





Korede Bello while answering the question he asked his fans, said that at times, people listen to sad songs as a coping mechanism, he added that it allows people to empathise with the singer.

See his post below:

That's true and backed by science. Listening to sad songs releases prolactin in the brain, a soothing tranquilizing hormone, the same hormone released when mothers breastfeed their babieS https://t.co/8PuPfcBNln — TABLE FOR TWO (@koredebello) July 2, 2020

your explanation makes me feel betteR👏🌹 https://t.co/U92AAAg5S7 — TABLE FOR TWO (@koredebello) July 2, 2020

The singer also reassured his fans that his new project, titled “Table For Two” will be out this July 24 will a news song will be released one 10th of July off the EP.

Table For Two

The EP out on 24th July

Cheers 🥂✨ https://t.co/dCyZwskDK5 — TABLE FOR TWO (@koredebello) July 4, 2020

I think I have the perfect song fit for 2020. #MORIRE

But you'd have to be patient till the 10th of this montH 💙 — TABLE FOR TWO (@koredebello) July 4, 2020