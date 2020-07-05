The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, since the pandemic broke out.

WHO reported the record breaking 212,326 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday.

The biggest increase was reported in the Americas with 129,772 new cases.

Nearly half of the new cases were recorded in the United States and Brazil.





The U.S. recorded 53,213 cases, while Brazil had 48,105 cases.

The Southeast Asia region recorded the second largest surge with 27,947 new cases and 534 deaths over the past 24 hours, WHO added.