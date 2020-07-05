By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka has revealed that the former governor of Oyo State, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi gained admission for a doctorate degree at the institution before his death.

According to a statement to mourn the death of the two-term governor of the state, Professor Olayinka said Ajimobi had already paid the requisite acceptance fee to secure his admission.

“Towards the end of his two-term tenure as Governor, Senator Ajimobi expressed interest in pursuing a doctoral programme at the University of Ibadan. This is a standard practise in many world-class universities in other jurisdictions as it provides an avenue for people who have seen it all in public service and the private sector to interact with the scholars in academia.





“Senator Ajimobi subsequently applied for and was offered admission for M.Phil/PhD Sustainable Development Practice by the Postgraduate College, University of Ibadan, tenable at the Centre for Sustainable Development, which is now part of our Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies. He had already paid the requisite acceptance fee,” the VC wrote.

Speaking about the Ajimobi’s achievements in the field of higher education in the state, while in government;

“In the field of higher education, his achievement was quite commendable. As at the time he assumed office as Governor in May 2011, there were four universities in the State.

“These include the University of Ibadan (established 1948), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (established 1990), Lead City University Ibadan (established 2005) and Ajayi Crowther University Oyo (established 2005). By the time he left office eight years later as Governor, according to information available on the website of the National Universities Commission (https://www.nuc.edu.ng) six additional universities had been established in the state.

“He himself founded the First Technical University in 2012 although the effective take off took another few years and he appointed an accomplished academic and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Ayobami Salami the pioneer Vice-Chancellor in 2017.

“The star-studded Governing Council is chaired by Distinguished Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe Former Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos and former President Nigerian Academy of Science.

“The other new Universities in Oyo State are privately owned, namely Kola Daisi University Ibadan and Dominican University Ibadan both established in 2016. Precious Cornerstone University Ibadan and Atiba University Oyo were established in 2017 while Dominion University Ibadan was established in 2019. In essence, we currently have 10 Universities in Oyo State, three of which are public universities while the remaining seven are privately owned. This should go a long way toward improving access to university education by our teeming secondary school leavers.”

“His transition has now prevented the Distinguished Senator Ajimobi the opportunity of embarking on his doctoral research at the University of Ibadan. We pray for the repose of his soul. May the good God forgive his sins and comfort his widow, children, grandchildren, friends and associates,” he added.