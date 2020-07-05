By Paul Iyoghojie

A suspected fake visa agent, Phillip Morkah Odogwu, 52, has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly obtaining the sum of N2,000,000 from a nurse, Lynda Orji, under false pretence.

Upon Orji’s official complaint, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, AIG Ahmed Iliasu ordered his men led by Inspector Otolor Monday to arrest the accused.

Phillip Odogwu from Ika Local Government Area of Delta State was residing at Ajangbadi, Lagos at time of his arrest.





He was charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos on a three-count charge of felony to wit, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Police Counsel, Chinedu Njoku, told the court in charge No B/3Q/2020 that the accused committed the offence in March, 2018 at 18 Oyeyemi Street, Idowu Ajagbandi, Lagos.

Nanjoku informed the court presided over by Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku that the accused introduced himself to Orji that he was a visa agent.

He added that Phillip Odogwu collected the sum of N2m cash from the complainant under false pretence of processing a visa for her to travel to Canada to secure a job as a nurse.

According to Njoku, the complainant further stated that after the accused collected the money from her, he switched off his phone and escaped with the money since 2018.

Odogwu was eventually arrested in 2020 at a hide out in Lagos following a tip off.

Njoku said the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and the Magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with two surties in like sum.

Botoku adjourned the case till 15 July 2020 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Zone 2 Command till he perfected the bail conditions.