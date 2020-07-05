By Taiwo Okanlawon

American-born Nigerian singer-songwriter, Emma Chukwugoziam Obi, popularly known as Emma Nyra, has warned the critics of alleged internet fraudster, that rejoicing over his downfall will do them no good.

The 31-year-old gave the warning on Twitter on Sunday.

“A lot of people are happy about what happened to Hushpuppi because he was oppressing them on social media.





“The truth is that rejoicing in his downfall is not gonna put money in your pocket. I’m tired of reading about someone else’s downfall. Let me hustle my own jeje,” she tweeted.

When she was criticised by some Twitter users for appearing for defend Hushpuppi’s actions, she deleted the tweet and explained that she was not defending him but was tired of hearing and reading about his arrest.

She wrote, “Meanwhile I never said I was unhappy about his arrest. That’s the caption that Instablog gave you and you ran with it. I said I’m tired of reading about it.

“Of course his actions deserved the highest consequences. I never said otherwise. I said that I’m tired of reading about it.”

“Men like my father who migrated to america to seek honest work as a pharmacist will now be labeled in the same box as hushpuppi because he’s Nigerian. That’s what I meant by his arrest is bad news because when I see him on the news in america all they say is Nigeria over & over.

“I genuinely apologize if I offended anyone. I never meant to do that. I simply meant that I’m tired of reading about it. Justice will be served when it comes to his case and understand that I would never defend his actions at all. I actually never did.

