The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Appeal Court judgement on the Kogi governorship election delivered on Saturday as a travesty of justice and vowed to head for the Supreme Court.

Kogi State Publicity Secretary of the party, Bode Ogunmola, in a statement issued in Lokoja on Saturday, said the judgment was unacceptable to the party.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello and the APC can run, but it cannot hide from the Supreme Court, where the blood of the innocent people killed in the Kogi election and the irregularities that characterized the election would be pointed out.”

Ogunmola urged PDP supporters to remain calm and be hopeful.





The PDP said the party would never give up until justice was delivered and Engr Musa Wada becomes the Governor of Kogi State, particularly that he was overwhelmingly voted for in the November governorship election.