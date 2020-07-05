By Victor Adeoti

Osun Government on Sunday confirmed two coronavirus related deaths and 14 new infection cases in the state.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the state’s Commissioner For Health made the disclosure in a statement in Osogbo.

Isamotu said four patients had been discharged from the isolation and treatment centres in the state after testing negative to the virus.





The commissioner said the new coronavirus cases were discovered following contact tracing of previous confirmed cases in the state.

He noted that with the new cases recorded, the number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 165 with 95 active cases.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, is 95.

“We have 165 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 63 patients while seven deaths have been recorded,” Isamotu said.

He appealed to residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state government against the spread of the virus.