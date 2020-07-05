Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has called on the public to pray for Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Akeredolu had on June 30 announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and had gone into isolation according to the guidelines of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Tofowomo, in a statement on Sunday in Okitipupa through his Media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, prayed that God would touch the governor divinely from the virus.

He reminded the public that COVID-19 was real and a world pandemic, saying that the virus could spread to vulnerable population if they did not adhere strictly to the guidelines of NCDC.





“I pray for Akeredolu to get well soon from this coronavirus contraction. This is another confirmation for those still in doubt that COVID-19 is real.

“I call on all people of goodwill to join me in prayers for the governor’s quick and complete recovery,” Tofowomo said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker also urged residents of the state to take seriously all precautionary measures put in place by government and NCDC to contain the spread of COVID-19.