By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian indigenous rap legend, Olamide Adedeji popularly known as Olamide has announced that he’s working on a new album that is almost ready.

The YBNL label boss stated this why addressing his fans that it’s the new project that is keeping him busy and off social media for some months now.

Although the Coronavirus has indirectly pushed most entertainers into their corners, Olamide has now joined the long list of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Korede Bello among others who are dropping new projects.





‘Pawon’ crooner who did not specify the date of the album yet tweeted that he has been working tirelessly and the album is 95% ready.

Olamide wrote, “didn’t forget my password lol. I’ve been in the kitchen ema foh eshima gbor mi si. Album 95% ready #YBNLMafia”

This is coming after the ‘Wo’ hitmaker, dropped a 9 tracks EP titled “999” in February 2020, which was his latest project since the collaborative album, ‘YBNL Mafia Family’ which was released in December 2018.

The “999” EP has 9 tracks featuring Phyno, Rhatti, Show, Cheque, Jayboi, Sosa-E and Jackwillz. Incidentally, it will be Olamide’s 10th studio project.

Production was handled by Olamide, Cracker Mallo, Pheelz, Eskeez and ID Cabasa. The album is mixed and mastered by the budding engineer, STG.

This upcoming album will be the first project since Olamide signed an exciting deal with an American distribution, records, and publishing company, Empire.

Olamide had earlier stated that any artiste he signs, including FireboyDML, will reap from the resources, relationships and benefits tied to the joint venture deal he signed with EMPIRE.