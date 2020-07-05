Gideon Okeke & mum

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has opined that for national peace to reign in Nigeria, the government should abolish ”state of origin”.

The talented actor said that having a state of origin celebrates tribal lines, borders, races and brings indifference amongst people.

He wrote; ”One Nigeria! One Nigeria !! But We’re not quite willing to let go of the coattails of TRIBALISM.


”Even AD commercials/Radio Jingles are culpable of passing subliminal messages that are nuanced in ways that make one wonder if there are : 3 Nigerias or 187 Others or Just 1 Nigeria.

”If You still regard your neighbour with these derrogatives: Omo-Ibo , Ofemmanu, Nyammiri…

”You might be RACIST. Or sold to BIGOTRY. There’s a thing or two to learn from a small country called RWANDA.

”Imagine a policeman stopping you for routine checks and he pops the question: ” What State are you from”…

”Oga !! What purpose does that question really serve?