The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has redeployed some top management staffers as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the corporation “for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability”.

NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Obateru said the redeployment and appointments were in line with the ‘Next Level Agenda’ of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said that under the exercise, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), had been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream.





According to the statement, Mr Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), has been appointed the new COO, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Mr Farouk Garba.

Mr Adeyemi Adetunji, the COO Upstream, was redeployed to Ventures and Business Development Directorate as COO, to replace Mr Roland Onoriode Ewubare, who voluntarily retired last week.

Also, Mr Billy Okoye, Managing Director of the NNPC Retail Limited replaces Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division.

He said Mrs Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing NNPC Retail Limited, now takes over from Okoye as Managing Director.

According to him, Usman Farouk, Executive Director Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC takes over from Mr Ahmed as Managing Director.

Obateru also stated that President Buhari had accepted the resignation of Mr Roland Ewubare, who was the immediate past COO, Ventures and New Business Directorate of the corporation.

He said the President also accepted the retirement of the immediate past COO, Corporate Services, Mr Farouk Garba, thanking the two former COOs for their meritorious services to the corporation and the nation.

Obateru quoted the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, as saying that the new appointments would enable the corporation to live up to the expectation of its shareholders and Nigerians.

He added that the exercise would give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the corporation, which is in line with the corporate vision of “Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE)’’.

