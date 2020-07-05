Nigerian Army shares palliatives to Lagos community

The Nigerian Army on Saturday distributed palliatives to Onigbongbo community in Maryland area of Lagos as part of activities marking the 2020 Army Day celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 700 families received packages containing rice, beans, groundnut oil, cartons of noddles, bread and tin tomatoes.

Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), represented by Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, said the palliative was to make life easier for the residents of the community.

“This is the Nigerian Army’s way of showing concern towards those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which made it difficult for them to make ends meet, ” he said.





Chief Tajudeen Ajao Aweso, the Regent of Onigbongbo, while commending the Nigerian Army, said he was grateful that his community was remembered.

“Kudos to the Nigerian Army for remembering the less privileged in time of need. I really appreciate this gesture,” he said.

Some of the residents also commended the Nigerian Army for reaching out to them, especially after the relaxation of the lockdown.

NAN reports that the 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration will be taking place this year in Katsina on July 6.

NAN