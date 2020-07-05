Nigeria’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have surpassed 28,000 mark after the nation recorded 603 fresh cases of the virus on Saturday.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria now has 28,167 confirmed cases.

However, from the new cases, statistics from the NCDC showed that Lagos took the highest share.

Below is the breakdown of the 603 fresh cases:





Lagos-135

Edo-87

FCT-73

Rivers-67

Delta-62

Ogun-47

Kaduna-20

Plateau-19

Osun-17

Ondo-16

Enugu-15

Oyo-15

Borno-13

Niger-6

Nasarawa-4

Kebbi-3

Kano-2

Sokoto-1

Abia-1

Meanwhile, six people died of COVID-19 in Nigeria in the last 24 hours. The total deaths recorded now 634.

11,462 patients have so far been discharged, haven recovered from the virus.