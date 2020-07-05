Founder and Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission [TREM], Pastor Mike Okonkwo and his wife Peace remembered their wedding 40 years ago.

Posting a throwback picture of the wedding, Peace wrote on Instagram:

“Thank You Jesus for 40 years of a beautiful marriage, I am indeed grateful to You Lord.

“My darling @drmikeokonkwo I love you so much with all my heart, I am truly blessed to be married to you.





“I’m looking forward to 50, 60, 70 years together if Christ tarries”.

Mike however, did not post anything about the anniversary on his Instagram page.