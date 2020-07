By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

English football club, Liverpool on Sunday moved to 89 points after beating their opponent, Aston Villa with two goals to zero.

The goals were scored by a forward player, Sadio Mane and midfielder, Curtis Jones.

Liverpool, the Premier League champions with the two goals, have certainly bounced back from Man City’s defeat.





71 minutes into the game, Sadio scored the first goal while Jones scored at 89 minutes.