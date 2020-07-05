Following a video that went viral on the social media last week about a 16 year old mother, Aishat who delivered a baby girl and later tested positive (the mother) to COVID-19, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development as well as the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) have teamed up to support both the mother and child.

According to the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, the mother and child will be placed in an appropriate shelter where adequate care will be given to them once they are discharged from isolation centre.

While commending the Welfare team who took Aisha to Government Hospital where she delivered her baby, Dawodu also extolled the professionalism of the hospital for saving both the mother and child and for the quality healthcare delivery provided for the duo.

He advise parents to always take good care of their children, especially the female folks who are very susceptible and vulnerable to different vices in the society most importantly, at this period when rape has been on the increase in Nigeria.





The commissioner also advised parents to henceforth desist from handing over their children to strangers who take them to cities and use them as housemaids or for other unscrupulous purposes.

Speaking on the incident, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Yewande Falugba restated the commitment of the Ministry and the state government as a whole to the safety of every child in Lagos state regardless of tribe, location or status.

She urged Lagosians to always call the attention of the Ministry to social welfare issues or get in touch with the Ministry through its Child Protection Help Line on 09077333426 and 08172457792.

The Permanent Secretary said “Ministry of Youth and Social Development provide Social welfare Services that give succour to the vulnerable members of the society including Children, Youth, Elderly and Persons Living with Disabilities.”

In the same vein, the Acting General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said that the Agency would also enroll both the mother and child at any of the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) facilities of their choice closer to the residence provided by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Zamba said that the cost of registration and medical care would be shouldered by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), adding that both mother and child are free to access medical care immediately the mother is tested negative and discharged from Gbagada Isolation Center.

The Acting General Manager called on well meaning Nigerians at home and abroad to support the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) in providing medical care for the vulnerable residents in Lagos State through the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).