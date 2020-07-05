By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday announced the discharge of 45 COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus.

Those discharged include 18 female and 27 male, including four foreign nationals.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the patients were discharged from its various isolation centres in Eti-Osa, Onikan and LUTH.





In his words: “Good people of Lagos, today, 45 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 18 female and 27 male, including 4 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) 11 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1740, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“Remember, it is now a criminal offence in Lagos State to go out without using a face mask. Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government.”