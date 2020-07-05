By Taiwo Okanlawon

Drama ensured on Sunday morning after Oyo state deputy governor Rauf Olaniyan was denied access to the venue of the eighth day fidau prayers of the former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, at Oluyole, Ibadan.

Olaniyan arrived at the venue of the private programme at about 11:20 am in a convoy of five vehicles, but the convoy was stopped by policemen and members of other security agencies manning the gate. They insisted that only the deputy governor’s vehicle could be allowed into the street to join the prayer.

The securities eventually agreed that only the deputy governor’s vehicle should go into the event that family urged the public to watch through virtual channels including Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook.





According to The Nation, on getting to Ajimobi’s house, the gate was also locked. The deputy governor’s aides introduced their principal, but they were told that the gate had been locked, and that Mrs Ajimobi was in possession of the key. Olaniyan waited, believing that the issue would be sorted in no time.

After waiting for about 15 minutes, however, without any positive development, Olaniyan left the residence.

Prayers were still ongoing as at press time.