By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, model, and TV personality, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, professionally known as Ik Ogbonna has been crowned Father of the Year by the Board of The International Fathers’ Association.

The United State based organization in a statement sent to PM News said the most voted candidate for 2020 Father of the Year will receive The 2020 Father of the Year official Sash, The 2020 Father of the Year Crown.

“An official Plaque from The International Fathers’ Association, The 2020 International Fathers’ Association Trophy, A PROCLAMATION from the city of North Miami, and a 500.00 check from The Association, says Anna Pierre, RN MPH

Executive Director of the association.





IK Ogbonna joined Nollywood after his university education and with time, rose to become one of the biggest Nollywood actors.

His first appearance in a movie was ‘Lovelom’, produced by Rukky Sanda in 2013 and he has also won several awards for himself. Also being a model, IK Ogbonna is an ambassador for Dorco Shaving Stick.

He hit fame after his role in the movie ‘Playing Safe’ alongside Tonto Dikeh and Ini Edo. Dubbed one of the most stylish men in the country, it didn’t come as a surprise when the gist of his relationship with the Colombian model, Sophia Morales hit the Internet.

IK Ogbonna became a single father after his Colombian wife, Sonia Morales announced their divorce on her social media last year.

The estranged couple got married in 2015 and have a son, Ace. IK Ogbonna is always showing off Ace and how proud he is to be his father.

International Fathers’ Association was created to fill a void, to meet a need that was not being met in our community. Our fathers are not appreciated the way they are supposed to. Due to lots of fathers who are away from the homes, for reasons sometimes that are beyond their control, they leave the responsibilities of raising children to mothers alone. For this, they are not given the honor they deserve.

International Fathers’ Association is created to foster, support and engage in activities relative to socioeconomic development, progress and ideals, including any and all activities which are lawful and appropriate in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida.