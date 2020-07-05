By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

British-born Ghanaian footballer, Derrick Otim, has reportedly died after he drowned in Lake Keowee, South Carolina in the United State of America.

At the time of his death, Derrick was 24 years old.

According to reports, the former Nottingham Forest midfielder moved from the United Kingdom to the U.S to complete a four-year course at the Xavier University.





Pickens County coroner, Kandy Kelley, told local media outlets that Derrick was visiting friends at the Cliffs when he drowned in Lake Keowee just off of a boat ramp.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death.

A local news article had described Lake Keowee as the ” most deadly body of water” after it claimed 32 lives in 2018.