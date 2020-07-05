By Kazeem Ugbodaga

An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Emmanuel Mekuri, 47, has reportedly stabbed himself dead after stabbing his lover at Morogbo area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Sunday, that at about 1.00am, Morogbo Police Station received a distress call from Zoo area, Araromi that one Emmanuel Mekuri, 47, a LASTMA personnel stabbed his lover, Patricia Ogunshola, 37, on her right thigh, with a Jack knife.

“Alarm was raised by the 13 years old daughter of the woman (whom she got from a previous marriage), which drew the attention of neighbours to the scene. In her statement, the girl stated that the deceased person, whom she referred to as her step father, made further attempts to stab her mother on the head but she quickly ran out of the room.





“That he subsequently stabbed himself on the stomach, his intestines gushed out and he died on the spot. On arrival at the scene, homicide detectives preserved the crime scene and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for medical attention. She is currently in stable condition,” he said.

Elkana, in a statement, said the corpse of the deceased person was evacuated to mortuary for autopsy.

He said a blood stained knife was recovered from the scene and that preliminary investigation revealed that the couple started cohabiting in February, 2020, but not legally married.

“There was a protracted argument between the couple that degenerated into physical assault purported to have arisen from allegations bothering on infidelity on the part of the man.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation,” he said.