The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom Command said 122 motorists were arrested and prosecuted for flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

They were tried through its Mobile Court, after the interstate travel ban was lifted on July 1.

Mr. Oga Ochi, the Sector Commander, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Sunday on the command’s activities since the ban on interstate travel was lifted.

Ochi said that out of the 122 persons, 92, who were mainly tricycle and minibus drivers, were convicted for over loading of passengers against the number of persons recommended by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that the remaining 30 persons were involved in other traffic offences.

The sector commander was displeased with the level of traffic disobedience in the state, especially by tricycles and mini bus drivers.

“In a Mobile Court exercise held July 3, we arrested, tried and convicted 122 road traffic offenders respectively.

“Out of the number, 92 persons were involved in overloading of passengers against the prescribed number of persons to be carried in a tricycles or minibus by the NCDC guidelines.

“The challenge we have is the rate of traffic disobedience, especially by the tricycles drivers.

“From the way they behave, it is as if they failed to understand that there are other road users. We are addressing that through public enlightenment,” Ochi said.

He said that the time of patrol operations would be extended in the state so that they could be more visible on highways.

“For us to open up the motor parks for use, we ensure that all the protocols are put in place for the safety of travellers, even for those who are working in the motor parks. We tasked them on the need to avoid overloading of passengers,” Ochi said.

He promsed to ensure better and robust relationship between the public and the officers, more visibility on the road and better performance among the staff.