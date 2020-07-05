Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency as deaf and dumb.

He also described Buhari as an accidental president who is unconscious of happenings around him.

Reacting to comment by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Fayose blasted the presidency, saying that Buhari should be ignored.

Adesina had said the president would have dealt with Fayose and River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for their anti-Buhari tendency but he chose to tolerate them as a father of the nation.





Fayose, in a statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, in Ado Ekiti, lampooned Adesina for talking about “a President punishing serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants”.

“On the comment by my brother and friend, Femi Adesina, about the President not dealing with me and Governor Wike, President Buhari, in my opinion, is an accidental president, who is not only clueless but unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency.

“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in any way better than an effigy.

“If not, those around him won’t be talking about a President ‘punishing’ serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.

“Femi Adesina, do you realize I have been quiet for a while, having concluded that Buhari’s Presidency is deaf and dumb?

“So don’t wake a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences you can’t contend with.”