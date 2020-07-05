By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Mr Jide Odekunle, the former General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, is dead.

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, confirmed this in a post on Facebook.

Odekunle, who was until his death the Bobagunwa of Egbaland, served under former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration.





He served as LASMIRA boss for four years and 11 months.

Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage, wrote, “I am diminished once again as a mortal as my successor at LASIMRA, Jide Odekunle, dies of COVID-19 complications at the Onikan Isolation Centre in Lagos. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Odekunle studied Computer Science at the University of Ibadan.