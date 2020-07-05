Kanye West’s plan to run for the White House is catching fire.

Just after the 43 year-old rapper made his announcement on Twitter early Sunday, South African born Elon Musk, who just took America back to space, said The Rapper Has “His full support”.

Musk also gave Kanye a Twitter endorsement.





Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian also said she is supporting her husband.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States”, Kanye West tweeted Sunday.

The billionaire rapper is entering the race just four months before the election.

However, he is yet to file any official paperwork to get on the ballot.