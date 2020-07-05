The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) world-wide, on Sunday, prayed for quick recovery of Gov. David Umahi who tested positive for COVID-19.

Its President, Mr Paschal Oluchukwu, made this prayer in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Oluchukwu called on Ebonyi people to take the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) warnings and protocols seriously, abide strictly by them and support government’s efforts in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

Governor Umahi on Saturday announced that he and some of his close aides had tested positive to COVID-19.





“We, members of the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) world-wide have extended our heartfelt sympathy to the governor of Ebonyi, Mr David Umahi, and wish him a speedy recovery.

“We have the governor and all the affected aides in our prayers and wish them speedy recovery to enable them continue to pilot the affairs of governance of our state.

“We also commend the governor for handing over the affairs of governance of the state, to his Deputy, Mr Eric Igwe, to lead the frontline coordination of the battle to contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19, which is already at community transmission level in our state,’’ Oluchukwu said.

He prayed that the pandemic would be successfully curbed in Ebonyi, Nigeria and in the world generally.

According to him, Almighty God will continue to uplift the state as the “Salt of the Nation”.

(NAN)