Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan was on Sunday locked out of the eight days Fidau prayer of former Governor of the State, Abiola Ajimobi.

The Fidau prayer was holding at the residence of the former governor at Oluyole.

The gate to the venue was locked against the deputy governor and he has to turn back and leave.

According to The Nation, the family had announced the fidau prayer as a private programme, urging the public to watch through virtual channels including Zoom, YouTube and Facebook.





Olaniyan had arrived the residence at about 11:20 am in a convoy of five vehicles. On getting to the gate of the road leading to Ajimobi’s residence, the convoy was stopped by policemen and members of other security agencies manning the gate. They insisted that only the deputy governor’s vehicle could be allowed into the street to join the prayer.

It was reported that Olaniyan’s security details initially rebuffed the idea but when their argument was degenerating, a senior policeman intervened and they eventually agreed that only the deputy governor’s vehicle should go in.

But on getting to Ajimobi’s house, the gate was also locked. The deputy governor’s aides introduced their principal but they were told that the gate had been locked, and that Mrs Ajimobi was in possession of the key. Olaniyan waited, believing that the issue would be sorted in no time.

After waiting for about 15 minutes, however, without any positive development, Olaniyan left the residence.