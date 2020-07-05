By Emmanuel Antswen/Makurdi

The Benue state government has confirmed the death of Professor Godwin Achinge, vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19.

He reportedly died of COVID-19 complications.

The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, confirmed Achinge’s death on Sunday in a text message to NAN.





Achinge, a professor of medicine and also Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University (BENSU), Makurdi, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State.

In his response to a text message from NAN correspondent seeking confirmation of the death, the commissioner replied “yes”.

Gov. Samuel Ortom had on Saturday disclosed that the late don tested positive to COVID-19, along with his wife and several other top officials of his administration.

The state daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic showed that the state had total number of 97 cases, out of which 40 were active, 50 discharged, one relocated and six deaths