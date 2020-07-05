By Taiwo Okanlawon

Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 out of 415 sample results from testing centres in the state.

This result was announced in a tweet on the ministry’s verified Twitter handle on Saturday at 10.35 pm.

However, 1,024 patients have been discharged with 52 deaths recorded.





It was also disclosed that 21 patients that tested negative twice were also discharged.

A total of 14,142 tests have been conducted in the state with total confirmed cases of 1,264 while active cases stand at 188.