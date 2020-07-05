By Taiwo Okanlawon

Kayode Olanshile Alfred, the champion of elegant fashion and Aristocrat Clothings, has made highlights available for a new level in the clothing industry.

The 2020 Green with Envy Collections is the first of its to overturn the sad and sorry temperament of elegance-seeking folks, a welcome development after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since adventuring from journalism into the industry of fashion wear and elegance, Kayode Alfred has become one of those rare monstrosities who are both new to the game and absolute masters of it.





The secret to his constant success is the ability to read the currents of fashion demands and promptly satisfy clients. However, he has managed to add—in-between these processes—splashes of the ordinary and the extraordinary, one to pamper clientele and another to improve their tastes. The Green With Envy Collections is also a formation of these two approaches.

Alfred’s baby and company, Aristocrat Clothings, is firmly behind the 2020 Green With Envy Collections. With the launching very imminent, the plan is to harmonise the company’s anniversary with the new development. Thus, with the new Collections, customers will now be able to access Aristocrat Clothings across Nigeria and even in Ghana, especially via the company’s partner, Twice as Nice.

The development is also primed towards reaching far beyond the African continent. In a little while, folks from America and London—and indeed all of Europe—will be able to walk down their respective blocks and buy the signature Aristocrat casual wears and face-caps from Aristocrat Clothings stores.

Nobody doubts the certainty of this new expansion of Aristocrat Clothings. Was it so recently that the company partnered with Twice as Nice? That single investment and foresight contributed to Alfred’s company becoming one of the leading fashion houses in Nigeria.

The 2020 Green With Envy Collections is just a new phase in the advancement of Aristocrat Clothings, and the business goals of Kayode Alfred.

To say that the journalist-turned-fashion merchant is extraordinary is to downplay matters. Whenever asked, the genius of penmanship and refinement always deflects the praises and encomium to God, to an awesome crew, and a mission to see simplicity and elegance at the height of clothing and fashioning.