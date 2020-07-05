Nigerian troops killed 75 Boko Haram militants in 17 encounters in the restive northeast region in June, Maj. General John Enenche, the spokesman of Defence Headquarters said on Sunday.

Enenche said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, while causing high casualties for Boko Haram, also rescued 35 captives from the militants.

Those rescued were 18 women and 16 children, in the encounters from June 1 to June 30.

One officer was killed while one soldier was wounded in action, he said.

He said four insurgents including two women were captured during the period.





He said the military high command has urged the troops to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of terrorists.