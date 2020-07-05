A shooting at a nightclub in the U.S. state of South Carolina in the early hours of Sunday morning has left two people dead, according to local police.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis told broadcaster CNN that patrolling police officers saw a “large commotion” at the venue, which had “several hundred people” inside.

Four people were taken to hospital, Lewis said.

Two people who were shot subsequently died.





There were at least two gunmen at the scene, he said, but they have not been apprehended.

Lewis told local newspaper the Greenville News that the shooting was probably “gang-related.”

The gathering was a violation of coronavirus restrictions in the south-eastern state, he confirmed.