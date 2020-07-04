The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Saturday dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its candidate against the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the November 2019 Kogi governorship election.

The appellate court, in a unanimous judgment, upheld the ruling of the Tribunal which earlier dismissed Wada and PDP petition

The five-man panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro had reserved judgments in the suit challenging the decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the election of Bello on 30 June after listening to arguments from the lawyers to the parties.

The five-man panel of judges had earlier on Saturday dismissed the appeal filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP) in a unanimous judgment.





The Court also awarded a cost of N100,000 against APP which asked for nullification of Bello’s victory over claims that it was unlawfully excluded from the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC.

The appellate court also dismissed the appeal filed by the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) against Governor Bello’s victory in the November 2019 governorship election.