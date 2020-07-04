Multiple reports emerged on Saturday alleging that Juju music maestro Ebenezer Obey died in London.

A controversial Journalist on Twitter also stated that “Credible sources” told her the veteran singer may have died.

She said: “I am trying to confirm some news items. Credible sources are telling me that veteran singer Ebenezer Obey may have died in London today. I am trying to confirm that this is NOT an internet rumor.”

He said, “Baba Obey” is not in London but in Nigeria.

He noted that though the singer traveled abroad earlier this year but came into the country before the lockdown and is hale and hearty.

Tolu Obey, who also spoke alongside his dad on Facebook said: “Praise the Lord! This is Baba Obey here and alive. He is life and direct.”

Nigerian journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu also shared a video of his interview with the veteran singer on Instagram.

Watch below:

Ebenezer Obey is Alive : Dele Momodu Instagram Live with Ebenezer Obey @delemomoduovation #delemomoduovation #delemomodu #delemomoduinstagramlive https://t.co/LQEH4Hi0Xo — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) July 4, 2020

In the video, Ebenezer Obey stated that many people called him to confirm the death rumors.

He said he was not surprised by the love shown by his fans. Ebenezer Obey, however, thanked everyone who reached out to him.

The veteran singer, who is now an evangelist, said he has an unfinished assignment on earth.

Ebenezer Obey began his professional career in the mid-1950s after moving to Lagos. He was trained by Fatai Rolling-Dollar.

He formed a band called The International Brothers in 1964, playing highlife–jùjú fusion.