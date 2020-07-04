Sierra-Leonian-American Frances Tiafoe has joined the list of tennis players to contract coronavirus.

The 81st ranked player, now 22, announced on Twitter Saturday: “Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend.

“Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago

“I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta.





“While I’ve been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority”, he wrote.

Tiafoe’s announcement follows the slew of players who contracted COVID-19 after appearing at Novak Djokovic’s exhibition event in the Balkans last month.

World number one Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive at an Adria Tour where social distancing was at a minimum, raising serious questions for professional tennis’ return from lockdown in August.

Organisers of the event in Florida reacted to Tiafoe’s news on social media, saying that he and all the other players were tested on their arrival in Atalanta and subjected to daily temperature tests.

“Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event. We will continue to diligently enforce all guidelines from local health officials.”

The statement added: “Following his match (a win against Sam Querrey), he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive.

“Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed.