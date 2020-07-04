American gospel musician Natasha Tameika “Tasha” Cobbs Leonard comes through with an amazing Extended Play titled ‘INTERCESSIONEP’.

The 38 year old anointed pastor, ‘Amazing, I’m Getting Ready’ crooner announced the good news on her Instagram page with the caption below:

I am overwhelmed by the Love you all have shown today!!! This #INTERCESSIONEP is a moment of obedience! If you haven’t downloaded yet run over to @itunes, @amazon or anywhere you download your music! ❤️❤️❤️#LinkInBio! Check out the full 20min experience on @youtube Now!

Ok So! Imma do this without tears! On June 18th Holy Spirit told me to release “Let It Fall”! I immediately told my husband @kennethleonardjr who is THE ABSOLUTE BEST PRODUCER EVER! He, @ejgaines, @coatesmon, and @therealdannyduncan went to work making this MIRACLE happen! We had a week! I called @jus10foster and @quitawrites and said I had a vision of tan and white! He sent the perfect design! AS ALWAYS!!!! @_joimarie_ and @charlesputman searched the world to find someone to embroider our jackets and print our tees! Cause “No is not an answer” lol…. June 22nd EVERYONE dropped what they were doing, picked up their beams, and did whatever it took to make this vision come to pass! We all commutes to Nashville and recorded at Oceanway Studios! Guys! I CANNOT appreciate you enough for trusting me to not lead us astray! I vow to you that I will stay at the feet of Jesus and ONLY ask you to help me do what he has instructed! I love you! I support you! I have the absolute best team on the earth! I APPRECIATE YOUR EVERY SACRIFICE!!!! ❤️😭





The musician who married producer Kenneth Leonard in 2017 released the extended play ‘Grace’ in 2013 with EMI Gospel. The EP reached No. 61 on the Billboard charts At the 56th Annual Grammy Awards.

She also won the Grammy for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance.