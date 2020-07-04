Two senior police officers, AIG Adeleye Oyebade and AIG Ibrahim Lamorde have been posted to two new departments created by the IGP Mohammed Adamu as part of the re-organisation of the force.

Oyebade now heads Department of Research and Planning, while Mr Ibrahim Lamorde heads Directorate of Intelligence, Force Headquarters .

Before the posting, Oyebade was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos while Lamorde, was the AIG in-charge of Force Intelligence.

In a statement Friday, The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, said the IGP had also ordered the positing of five senior police officers to five newly created zonal commands.





The AIGs affected are Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Zone 13, Awka; Rabiu Yusuf, Zone 14, Katsina; Lawal Ado, Zone 15, Maiduguri; Austine Agbonlahor, Zone 16, Yenagoa; and David Folawiyo, Zone 17 Akure.

“Mr Asuquo Amba, former Commissioner of Police (CP), Ekiti Command, takes charge as AIG of the new FCID Annex Gombe.

“Mr Olafimihan Adeoye, former CP Federal-SARS takes charge as the AIG, FCID Annex Enugu while Mr Uche Anozie, former CP Cross River takes charge as AIG, FCID Annex Lagos,” Mba said.

​