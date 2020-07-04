By TaiwoNigerian music star and former member of the defunct group, Psquare, Peter Okoye also known as Mr P has shared pictures of his 23rd-floor apartment in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America.

The 38-year-old singer while sharing pictures of the apartment on Instagram on Friday also announced his upcoming album ‘The Prodigal’ is ready.

He wrote; “My Album 💽 THE PRODIGAL is almost ready and coming out soon!

“Team P we are not just hyping or making noise about the Album! We are Bragging cos it’s worth the bragging. And bragging is our right. Shame no go Shame us!





“If you dont hype yourself and appreciate your accomplishments that God has blessed you with through your hard work. Who will? Sometimes I feel Some people prefer thieves to legit hustlers👎🏽. And this pics on this post must have attracted you to read my caption! And it should motivate and inspire you than hating.

“And Yes! It’s just one of my cribs I own in Atlanta Geogia 🇺🇸 23rd floor😜🤪. (Not Mortgage). May our enemies live long to see our success and progress! Say a big Amen on the comment section! 👇🏾,” he bragged.

Last week, the father-of-two went public with the news that himself, his wife, Lola Omotayo, their seven-year-old daughter, Aliona, and two of their domestic staff, had been sick for three weeks with coronavirus.

Lola described the experience as a horrible one which she wouldn’t wish on her worst enemy in a video she shared on Instagram on Thursday.