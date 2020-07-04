By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has vowed to name his prince after the late Sir Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, who was the 49th Ooni of Ife during his lifetime as a mark of appreciation to Aderemi for his good works.

Ooni Ogunwusi made the promise on Friday, while speaking at the 40 years remembrance programme organized by the late Aderemi’s princes, princesses and grandchildren to remember the Ooni who reigned between 1930 to 1980.

At the event which held at his Ile Oduduwa palace, Ooni Ogunwusi described his predecessor as a great icon who will forever be remembered for his immeasurable contributions to the independence, stabilization and growth of Nigeria.





“I wish to implore our politicians across the country to look deep into the life, time and accomplishments of Sir Aderemi and learn great lessons of servant leadership. He was selflessly committed to the development of the country.

“Among several tangible virtues to be emulated from the good life of Sir Aderemi is the good name he left behind which still speaks volume till date. Houses, cars and other material gains of life will surely fade away while one’s name remains in the book of history forever.

“Today, the ancient city of Ile-Ife and indeed the entire human race is proud to have had Sir Adesoji Aderemi whom we shall continue to celebrate. Plans are underway to immortalize him and I have discussed it with members of the family.” Ooni Adeyeye said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Prince Owoade Aderemi thanked Ooni Ogunwusi for the warm reception and acknowledgment of their father’s giant strides during his lifetime.

“I am sure that our father would be so happy in the world beyond to realize how great and united his family is after four decades. As princes and princesses, we have done a lot to develop Ile-Ife and I wish to state that we shall continue to be active in the growth of our beloved city.” Prince Owoade noted.