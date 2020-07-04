Twelve people died of COVID-19 in the various isolation centers of Nigeria in the last 24 hours, the NCDC announced on Friday.

An additional 454 cases were also announced for Friday, taking the country’s total to 27,564.

The number of people discharged increased from 10,801 to 11,069 – which means 268 were discharged in 24 hours.

Lagos remains the leader of the COVID-19 table with 87 cases.





Its cumulative total is now 10,910 cases.

Below is the breakdown of cases recorded on Friday.

Lagos-87

Edo-63

FCT-60

Ondo-41

Benue-32

Abia-31

Ogun-29

Oyo-19

Kaduna-17

Delta-16

Enugu-15

Borno-14

Plateau-9

Nasarawa-8

Kano-5

Bauchi-4

Gombe-2

Katsina-1

Kogi-1

27,564 confirmed

11,069 discharged

628 deaths