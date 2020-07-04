By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has paid tribute to her father, Professor James Adichie, who died at 88 on June 10 in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The 42-year-old-shared the tribute on Instagram on Saturday with a montage of pictures of the two of them.

She captioned the post which had the 2003 song ‘Dance with My Father Again’ by Luther Vandross playing in the background.





“I am writing about my father in the past tense, and I cannot believe that I am writing about my father in the past tense. My heart is broken.⁣..,”

The late Adichie was the first Nigerian professor of statistics. He was kidnapped in Enugu State in 2015 but released after the family paid a ransom of N10m.