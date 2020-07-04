Lagos State chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinasanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has celebrated her daughter, Ayokaade Akinsanya, on her birthday.

Her proud father also shared jaw-dropping pictures of his beautiful daughter on Friday.

“Wishing you a memorable birthday celebration filled to the brim with measureless joy. It’s a great blessing and privilege to have you as one of my lovely daughter. May God bless you with oodles of happiness and take you to remarkably beautiful destinations in life.

“Happy birthday sweetie Mistura Ayokaade Akinsanya.@iamayokade,” MC Oluomo said in a message accompanying the pictures.





The celebrant who is also the CEO of Misty’s Food Sensation shared a series of stunning pictures of herself on Instagram to mark the day.

“Alhamdulillah,” she tagged the post.

Months ago, One of MC Oluomo’s daughters, Falilat Akinsanya, graduated with a BSc from the University of Miami. While one son, Ololade, graduated from Clayton County Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

The trade unionist caused a storm on social media in 2019 when he took a picture with Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia, USA and his wife, after he was invited as Ololade’s parent.