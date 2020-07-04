If you are a foodie then you should be reading this story right now. Award winning YouTuber Sisiyemmie shares a new recipe.
Sisi details how she prepared a peppered turkey wing stew and all the things you need to know before attempting the procedure.
In her caption, Sisiyemmie said:
‘This Peppered Turkey is sooo irresistible, delicious and spicy! ‘
INGREDEINTS
Turkey Wings, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Curry Powder, Thyme, Chicken Seasoning, White Pepper
SAUCE
1 Red Bell Pepper, 1 Green Bell Pepper, 1 Onion (Sliced)
3 Large Red Bell Pepper (Blend)
1 Green Bell Pepper (Blend)
Scotch Bonnet (Blend)
1 Onion (Blend)
Salt
Curry Powder
Thyme
Chicken Seasoning
1 Cup Turkey Stock/Broth
1 Spring Onion (Garnishing)
What do you think?