Arsenal produced one of the best performances of Mikel Arteta’s reign to run out 2-0 winners at Wolves.

Taking on a side fancied for the Champions League, the Gunners nullified the threat of their opponents and took their chances when they came.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring with a brilliant half volley on the stroke of half time.

And Alexandre Lacazette made the points safe by shrugging off Conor Coady to produce a cool finish just before the final whistle.





Arsenal goalscorer Bakayo Saka, tells Sky Sports: “It is very big. We know how good Wolves are and how tough it was going to be. We fought for every ball and it is good to build some momentum.

“It has been a week I will remember for my whole life. You can see the manager is building and that I can tie down my future here.

“I anticipated the ball was going to come so I got there. I knew it was the far post where the gap was going to be so I tried to guide it there.

“It was a shift. Everyone fought for each other, together and that is why we got it over the line. The subs helped us out so much and gave us a boost. It feels like we are more together.

“I am 18 and it has been a dream to play for this club. I have to take each game by game. Wherever the boss wants to put me, I want to play. It is a dream to be here.”

Source: The Sun UK